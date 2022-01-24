Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $119.00

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.00 and last traded at $124.96, with a volume of 673608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

