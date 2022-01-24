Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.9% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.60. 185,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,949. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

