Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $158.40 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average of $162.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.