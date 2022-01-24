Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.11

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.11 and last traded at $58.34, with a volume of 410569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

