Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.8% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.49. 439,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,278,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.