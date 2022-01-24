Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Wit LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.66 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

