Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,832 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $52.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $2.895 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

