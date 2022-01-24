Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 1.99% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,066,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $9.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.97. 86,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,100. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

