Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $82,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 626,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,462,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 52,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,161. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.07 and a 1-year high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

