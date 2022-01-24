Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.8% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 422,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after buying an additional 325,892 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 111,410 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

