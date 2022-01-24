Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.1% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,389. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

