Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 711,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 8,104,203 shares.The stock last traded at $394.59 and had previously closed at $402.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

