Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 711,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 8,104,203 shares.The stock last traded at $394.59 and had previously closed at $402.69.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.82.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VOO)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Article: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.