Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 4.27% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,559,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND remained flat at $$83.39 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 86,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,203. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

