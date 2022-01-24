Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.74. 141,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,413. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.