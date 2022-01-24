Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 14.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $116,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,980.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.40 and a 200 day moving average of $232.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.