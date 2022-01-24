Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 11.79% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $10,097,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 474,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.80 on Monday, hitting $140.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,258. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

