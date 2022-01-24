Vanilla Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $541.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $541.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00011599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,248.43 or 0.06663747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,740.48 or 0.99997834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,567 coins and its circulating supply is 649,952 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

