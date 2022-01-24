Vanilla Network (VNLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $2,468.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00011379 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.29 or 0.06620189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.56 or 0.99647147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,541 coins and its circulating supply is 649,927 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

