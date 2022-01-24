VeChain Price Tops $0.0507 on Major Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $431.61 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008317 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

