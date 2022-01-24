Vector Group Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vector Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. Vector Group has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

