Veeco Instruments (VECO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1/15/2022 – Veeco Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

1/12/2022 – Veeco Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Veeco Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $35.00.

1/12/2022 – Veeco Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $35.00.

1/11/2022 – Veeco Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Veeco Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $33.00.

12/28/2021 – Veeco Instruments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VECO opened at $27.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $315,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 95.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 84.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

