Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $214.75

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $214.75 and last traded at $227.36, with a volume of 1630775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 41,522 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

