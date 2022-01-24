Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

About Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF)

Velan, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of industrial valves for use in industry applications. Its products include gate, globe and check valves, quarter-turn valves, cryogenic valves, HF acid valves, bellows seal valves, and steam traps. The company was founded by A. K. Velan in 1950 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

