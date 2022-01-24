Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $542.19 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002220 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003764 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000261 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,253,745,820 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

