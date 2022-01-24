Veles (VLS) Market Capitalization Reaches $46,999.72

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 58.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded 105.7% higher against the US dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $46,999.72 and approximately $100.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,805.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.77 or 0.06655914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.96 or 0.00298760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.12 or 0.00793686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00065002 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00399311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00249858 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,368 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,862 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

