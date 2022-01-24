Velo (VELO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.76 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Velo has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Velo has a market capitalization of $69.24 million and $14.76 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can currently be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.34 or 0.06609602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00056194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,299.02 or 0.99745403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.