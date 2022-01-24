Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $14.44

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $14.74. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 20 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTYX shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

