VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.35

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 139024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in VEON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VEON by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

