Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.11

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 8657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Veracyte by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 131,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

