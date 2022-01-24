VeriCoin (VRC) Price Down 49.9% Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 49.9% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $459,962.50 and approximately $7,024.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00098529 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,879.58 or 0.99936009 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00022491 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00027818 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00431090 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,625,448 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

