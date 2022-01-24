Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Verint Systems worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

VRNT opened at $52.62 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

