Verso (VSO) Trading Down 38.9% This Week

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $152,467.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

