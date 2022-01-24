Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. Vertex Energy posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $2,190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $1,767,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. 3,025,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,772. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $267.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.