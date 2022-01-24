Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.82

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,282.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 832,602 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,283. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 664,495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 112.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 257,825 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 10.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 70,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

