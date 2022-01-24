Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.26

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 19404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,634 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,701,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

