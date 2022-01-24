Viacoin Price Down 22% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $10,671.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00298429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

