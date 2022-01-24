Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.68

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 12242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBOT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,472,000. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,579,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

