VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,463 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 28.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.