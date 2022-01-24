VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.18 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

