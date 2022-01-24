Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.
VSCO stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00.
In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Featured Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.