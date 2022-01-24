Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

VSCO stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

