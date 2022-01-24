Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.80

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.61) to GBX 2,150 ($29.34) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($39.57) to GBX 2,800 ($38.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,663.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

