Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 15,289 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $431.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.