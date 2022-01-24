Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 24,837 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of Southwest Gas worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $63.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

