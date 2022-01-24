Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 80,309 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,309 shares during the period. iRobot makes up about 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 1.45% of iRobot worth $30,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in iRobot by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in iRobot by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 57,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRBT opened at $63.00 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.