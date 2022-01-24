Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,767 shares during the period. IPG Photonics accounts for about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.33% of IPG Photonics worth $27,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $147.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.10. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $257.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

