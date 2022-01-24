Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 6,676 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,037 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.58% of 3D Systems worth $20,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $666,947. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDD stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

