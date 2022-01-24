Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Globus Medical worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after buying an additional 155,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $104,267,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

