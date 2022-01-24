Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,958 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Pembina Pipeline worth $16,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

PBA stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.24, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -820.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.