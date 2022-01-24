Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $162.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $181.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.