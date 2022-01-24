Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.12 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,946,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $529.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $604.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.56. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $218.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.